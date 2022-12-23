Queensland Police & Griffith University Team Up To Tackle Domestic Violence

The Queensland Police have introduced a new initiative to assist in curbing domestic violence over the festive season.

Queensland Police believe the number in domestic violence cases are likely to skyrocket over the Christmas break with last year’s numbers reporting an influx in reports on Boxing Day.

According to last year’s numbers, police were forced to respond to 270 domestic violence incidents on Boxing Day and 254 on New Years Eve.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

Assistant Commissioner Brian Codd issued some advice for anyone who might find themselves in a dangerous situation.

"One of the most dangerous places for vulnerable members of our community is not on our streets, it's behind closed doors," he said.

"Everyone has the right to feel safe in their own home but sadly this is not always the case for many members of our community."

In an attempt to lower the number of cases this Christmas, Queensland Police have teamed up with Griffith University’s MATE and Be There which demonstrates certain warning signs which could lead to a dangerous situation.

The app ‘Be There’ allows bystanders to report potentially dangerous domestic violence situations on behalf of others.

Police hope the new app will encourage people who aren’t sure what to do if they witness a troubling incident, to report the situation.

If you or someone you know is experiencing family or domestic violence, contact 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.