Queensland Police Launch Safety Campaign Over Easter Holidays

Queensland Police have launched operation Victor Easter in a bid to limit the number of road related accidents over the Easter holiday.

The operation will start on April 1 and will run through until Sunday April 16, covering the Easter long weekend.

Over this period, police will be conducting a more targeted operation and increasing police presence on our busy Queensland roads.

QPS Acting Assistant Commissioner Chris Stream said police are expecting a substantial increase of cars on unfamiliar roads over easter.

“Day or night, ensure you drive to the conditions. Don’t speed or drive affected by drugs or alcohol,” he said.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

“We know that we can significantly reduce fatal crashes if motorists avoid the fatal five behaviours: speeding, drink or drug driving, not wearing a seatbelt, driving tired and distracted driving.

“Expect to see police conducting roadside operations and patrolling our roads, doing everything we can to reduce road trauma and keep Queenslanders safe.

“Getting stopped by police might be an inconvenience to you, but for us, it is often the best-case scenario when the alternative is responding to a fatal traffic crash.”

Last year’s easter long weekend saw 60 people injured and one death due to road related incidents.

Police Minister Mark Ryan said people travelling to Queensland who are unfamiliar with the area should make an effort to plan their trips in advance.

“Plan your trip, take regular breaks, share the driving, and ensure everyone is buckled up,” he said.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.