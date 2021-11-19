Queensland Police Launch Safety Campaign With Tinder

In an attempt to raise awareness and provide a safety net for locals, Queensland Police have launched a campaign with dating app Tinder.

The continuous rise in sexual assaults within the state which have been linked to the dating app has forced a push for safety.

Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll says pairing with the popular app will provide users with security and ensure protection. "What we saw is a clear increase in reporting of online dating and sexual offending," Carroll said. "We thought, let's go straight to the source and start having a great discussion on how we make this platform safer for everyone."

Post Queensland Tinder users will receive pop-up tips to increase awareness when on dates, along with support options and links. "This campaign is about empowering people to use these platforms safely," she said. "We want people to know that we are here, we want them to be safe and if something unwanted happens, they are not alone. "Support and reporting options are available."

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.