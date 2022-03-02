Queensland Police Minister Condemns Behaviour Of Flood Looters

Queensland Police Minister Mark Ryan has condemned the actions of a number of people who have used the ongoing flood crisis to loot from homes and businesses.

The Queensland Police Minister has described the looters as “grubs” following a number of break-ins including two businesses and a home on Monday in Goodna, Blackstone and Bundama.

According to Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll, a 21-year-old man had been arrested and charged in relation to one of the incidents.

“I cannot overstate how disappointed and disgusted I am that that has occurred in areas where people have had to leave their houses,” she said.

“This is a warning. If you think you can break into these houses, we will investigate you, will arrest you and charge you and put you before the courts, like you deserve.”

Mr Ryan said anyone who engages in such behaviour is “not even a Queenslander”.

“You are preying on the most vulnerable Queenslanders at their time of their most vulnerable,” he said.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she is shocked that people would sink so low during such a difficult time.

“I cannot believe that people would go to such depths,” she said.

“These are people who are going through the hardships of their lives. The last thing they need to worry about is someone climbing into their house or going through their front door, going through their possessions.”

The Queensland Police Service yesterday announced that a number of officers from throughout Queensland will be reassigned to location between Maryborough and the Gold Coast to prevent looting.

“The focus will be deterring and detecting would-be thieves through increased patrols, surveillance, and intelligence provided by members of the public,” QPS said.

