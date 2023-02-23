Queensland Police Prepare To Extradite Toyah Cordingley's Alleged Killer To Australia

Authorities are preparing to extradite the alleged killer of Toyah Cordingley back to Australia.

Queensland police have arrived in India in preparation for Rajwinder Singh’s extradition to Australia within the next week.

Singh will be transported on a direct flight from Delhi, India to Melbourne, Australia to face murder charges.

Charges cannot be formally laid until Singh arrives back in Australia.

Singh has been on the run since 2018 after police accused the former nurse of killing Toyah Cordingley.

Ms Cordingley’s body was discovered by her father on Wangetti beach in Far North Queensland.

Singh was spotted fleeing the country only hours after Ms Cordingley’s body was discovered.

Authorities tracked Singh to India in November of 2022 after Queensland posted a $1 million reward for information that might lead to his arrest.

During an extradition hearing, Singh requested to be sent back to Australia to fight the charges against him.

