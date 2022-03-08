Queensland Premier Announces Flood Recovery Coordinator

The flood cleanup across southeast Queensland is continuing, as Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the state's flood recover coordinator.

Major General Jake Ellwood has been appointed the ultra-important role, overseeing the army and defence force who are assisting with the efforts.

Over 15,000 property damage assessments have been made, as locals bunker down in evacuation centres after fleeing their deluged homes.

Short term accommodation has been provided for those impacted, as the Premier details a "huge job ahead" to help rebuild the livelihood of the southeast communities.

"There is a big impact in this region and it's absolutely overwhelming to see people's lives basically on the streets," the Premier said on Tuesday.

"We also know how important the recovery is to the southeast, especially from that whole Fraser Coast area all the way down to the border."

Major General Ellwood admits it's a bitter pill for Queenslanders, who have fought off a number of previous disasters.

"What I want to do is get out on the ground and to talk to people, to understand the issues, to understand the environment," Ellwood said.

"So that we can make sure that we're prioritising things correctly, because that is important. Now it's a big job and there's going to be a lot that will have to be done."

"There are going to be hurdles. There will be obstacles, but together we will overcome it and I commit to you that I will do my very best in this appointment."

