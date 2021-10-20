Queensland Premier Arrives In Townsville For Vax-A-Thon

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is set to announce several pop-up vaccination clinics across Townsville.

The Premier is in the North Queensland town on Wednesday, as the state continues its push towards milestone targets and a full reopening.

Clinics will appear in TAFE campuses, Sheriff Park, Riverway and The Strand.

It comes after information of Queensland falling behind other states and territories in regards to vaccinated population.

Palaszczuk will launch a week-long vax-a-thon campaign, encouraging regional Queenslanders to reach 80% immunisation before the planned opening on December 17.

Townsville's vaccination rate sits just below 70% first dose and 57% of those fully vaccinated.

Palaszczuk said the state is at a critical phase and are running out of time.

“This week we released our road map to reopening and we don’t want North Queenslanders to get left behind,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“We can’t keep Delta out forever and with the borders reopening in December, we need everyone to get vaccinated now to make sure they are fully protected when they do open."

“We cannot protect you if you won’t protect yourself.”

