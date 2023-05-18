Queensland Premier Reveals Major Changes To State Cabinet

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has revealed changes within the Queensland cabinet following a major reshuffle today.

Several portfolios have been reassigned including the youth justice, housing and health portfolios.

Health minister Yvette D’Ath has been dropped from her position, taking on the Attorney General position with Shannon Fentiman taking on the role of Health Minister.

Fentiman will also pick up the menta health portfolio and will remain minister for women.

Meagan Scanlon has been named minister for housing in a bid to address the current Queensland housing crisis.

Transport Minister Mark Bailey has had digital services added to his portfolio while Leeanna Enoch has been dropped from the communities and housing portfolios and has instead picked up treaty, indigenous affairs and communities portfolios alongside her role as arts minister.

Di Farmer has been named as minister for youth justice.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the changes have been made to address issues brought forward by Queenslanders.

"Our government cares about Queenslanders and what they're thinking - I have listened, and I have acted," she said.

"I'm firmly focused on the future. And I'm firmly focused on the key issues affecting Queenslanders – as my government is.

"That's why I have refreshed the government by refreshing the cabinet and today marks a new beginning."

