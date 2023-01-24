Queensland Premier Vows To Tighten Youth Crime Laws

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has vowed to crackdown on legislative punishments for violent young offenders, once parliament resumes next month.

It comes after a teenage boy was charged with the murder of 43-year-old Wilston man, fatally stabbing him on Sunday.

State Opposition Leader David Crisafulli called out the Premier, for walking away from the opportunity to recall State Parliament.

"An until the youth justice act is change, and there are consequences for action, we are going to be back here again, talking about another loss of life, for another Queenslander in another part of the state," Crisafulli said.

The Premier shut down calls for an early return, insisting they're working through changes to the law.

"They are going to be strong laws, but also the consultation is happening now and they will be ready to be introduced on day one," she said.

"...and if we want to fast-track them, the best thing the opposition can do is agree with us to pass them that week."

Queensland's rate of youth re-offending is the highest in the country, damning new figures show.

Over half of Queensland youths sentenced to detention or probation are seen back in court within 12 months.