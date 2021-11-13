Queensland Prepares To Open Borders As State Hits Double Donut Day

Queensland achieves a double donut day despite the recent cluster of new cases on the Gold Coast last week.

Following a report of zero new Covid cases in the past 24 hours, Queensland is preparing to open the borders as the state creeps closer to the 70 percent fully vaccinated target.

Queensland is currently sitting at 69.39 percent fully vaccinated and is expected to hit 70 percent fully vaccinated by Sunday or Monday.

The new numbers come from 9,212 tests returned on Friday with Queensland health also reporting 17,227 vaccinations.

Despite no new cases popping up through the border region, Queensland Health Minister Yvette D’ath is still urging Gold Coasters to step up and get tested as soon as symptoms arise.

Ms D’Ath also revealed that contact tracers are still attempting to locate the source of the two locally acquired cases from earlier in the week.

Acting Chief Health Officer Dr Peter Aitken said although the state has achieved a double donut day, we should not be letting our guards down and have a “long way to go”.

"We're so close to 70 per cent [double-dose] but I'm also excited about reaching 81.11 per cent first dose ... the closer we can get to 90 per cent, the better,” he said.

As the state prepares to open borders, the state government have put clear instructions in place for interstate travellers including proof of vaccination along with a negative Covid test before crossing state lines.

Health Minister D’Ath warned travellers against attempting to enter the state without the proper paperwork.

"If you think you can get a border pass and get on a plane and get off at the other end and not get caught if you haven't had your vaccinations or your test... there will be regular checks as people get off flights and we will be able to check that people are complying with home quarantine."

"You tick all those boxes you will be eligible and you'll get a border pass and you'll be able to get on that plane."

