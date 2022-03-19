Queensland Proposes Third Round Of Funding For Flood-Victims

In a tale of two cities, both impacted by devastating floods, Queensland's Deputy Premier Steven Mile, has called out the Commonwealth for its glaringly disparate disaster response.

While announcing a $771m support package on Saturday for flood-affected victims, Mr Miles outlined the Queensland government has asked the Commonwealth to co-fund the deal.

Under the new package flood-impacted Queenslanders will be able to access a home buyback scheme, where they can option to retrofit, raise, or sell back their flood affected homes.

Included in the support package is $275m to retrofit 5500 homes, $100m to elevate 1000 homes and a $350m for residential buybacks.

“This is the biggest potential buyback...fund we’ve ever had available to us. We anticipate that will allow us to buy back 500 properties if people want to,” Mr Miles said.

The state government has implored Prime Minister Scott Morrison to offer Queensland flood victims the same access to federal government disaster payments, as those made available in northern NSW council areas.

In NSW, those in flood-impacted areas have been promised by the Federal Government an extra $2000 for adults and $800 for children under 16.

“That’s thousands of dollars more available to NSW residents than Queensland residents,” Mr Miles said.

“There is no argument or justification for the differential application of those hardship payments … I certainly haven’t been provided with any explanation why NSW local government areas should get more in hardship payments than those in Queensland."

“We know that in the south-east more people were affected than in NSW. The event went for longer here than in northern NSW,” Mr Miles declared.

Dubbed “one of the biggest residential resilience recovery projects ever,” the initiative includes grants of up to $50,000 to retrofit 5500 homes to better manage future floods.

Furthermore, for those in areas where flood mitigation measures are not possible, or where owners do not want to return, grants of up to $100,000 to raise up to 1000 homes and a $350m program to buy back 500 homes, are also included in the package.

The second part of the package will boost the Structural Assistance Grants from $14,684 to $50,000, at a cost of $38 million, with another $30m to go towards supporting councils in their mammoth clean-up costs.

“We think this is a world-leading initiative to ensure that we aren’t just building back, but that we don’t put residents back into homes that will flood again,” Mr Miles said.

“Once we have confirmation support for this program from the Commonwealth further work will be done to develop the guidelines and application process, so we just ask people to bear with us as work through the detail."

“I think the Australian government know what‘s happened here, they know how many times its happened and I can’t imagine the Prime Minister would want to say to flood victims that they have to move back into a home that we know will flood again,” Miles challenged.

Guidelines are yet to be determined as to which specific options residents can access.

