Queensland Reaches Peak As State Records 13,551 New Cases

Queensland appears to have reached its peak with the state recording another 13,551 new cases overnight.

The state also recorded another nine deaths over the past reporting period as hospitalisation numbers drop.

Of the latest deaths, two people were in their 50’s, two people were in their 70’s, three people were in their 80’s and two people were in their 90’s.

Six of these people were fully vaccinated, two were unvaccinated and one had received their first dose of the vaccine.

According to Chief Health Officer John Gerrard, the drop in hospitalisations has mainly been on the Gold Coast.

"We expect that drop to continue," he said.

There are currently 889 people in hospital with the virus, 47 people in intensive care and 15 people on ventilators.

Dr Gerrard said other areas of south-east Queensland are likely to reach their own peak by some point next week.

"Metropolitan Brisbane, probably Sunshine Coast, West Moreton, Ipswich probably sometime in the next seven days," he said.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Queenslanders across the south-east should remain on high alert as the region reaches its peak.

"What we are seeing is … that the peak on the Gold Coast is now coming down, which is good news for the coast but, of course, we will see that peak in south-east Queensland happening very shortly as well," she said.

"So once again, my message is to the elderly people … seniors in our community: If you do not need to go out in the next couple of weeks, just limit where you go."

The state is still currently crawling towards the target of 90 percent of eligible people fully vaccinated and are currently sitting at 89.2 percent.

According to Premier Palaszczuk, the booster jab rate is rising with 50.28 percent of the eligible population now vaccinated with their third shot.

