Queensland Record One COVID Case As Speculation Spikes Over Border Bubble With NSW

Queensland recorded one new COVID case on Thursday, a child connected with the small cluster at a childcare centre last week.

The primary school aged boy was in home quarantine for his entire infectious period.

Chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young said she is confident there is no risk to the community from this case.

“Excellent news again for Queensland due to the hard work of those 100 families who are still in quarantine because of the outbreak in the childcare [centre]”

In the meantime, conjecture remains rife as the Palaszczuk government remain tight lipped over a potential border bubble when New South Wales ease restrictions for the Tweed and other areas in the state's north this week.

The Tweed are expected to be released from lockdown at midnight on Friday, however, there has been no official word.

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro announced on Wednesday that a potential end to Tweed's lockdown was ominous, but that “no decision has been made” yet.

Instead, Mr Barilaro said the state government would “let the community know shortly”, but if it did end it would not be a return of “pre-lockdown” conditions.

Meanwhile, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the state government would act “very quickly”, if NSW restrictions were eased in border towns, but did not elaborate.

"It depends when [the restrictions] lift, if they lift any restrictions," she said

"We’ll wait and see what the big announcement is, but we’ll be working through those very quickly" - Premier Palaszczuk

On the other side of the fence, Tweed Mayor Chris Cherry said no one's expecting an immediate return to free movement across the Queensland border.

"Just have to wait on feedback from the Queensland government on what they need. What do they need to be able to re-instate it? As soon as we know that, then we know what we can work through. So, releasing the stay-at-home orders is the first big step, let’s see what else is asked and hopefully we can give it" - Cr Chris Cherry

Throughout the NSW Delta variant outbreak the Tweed has recorded no new COVID cases.

