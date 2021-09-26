Queensland Records 0 Cases After Crowds Flocked To Riverfire Last Night

Welcome news for Queensland, reporting 0 local COVID cases overnight.

It comes after crowds gathered in Brisbane overnight for Riverfire, with the festival making a comeback after it was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

However, the low case numbers in the state have lead to questions surrounding border restrictions. Queensland Health Minister Yvette D'Ath has reminded the state of the rules.

"I do remind people that if you are travelling interstate, we have been saying since June that you need to be aware of the rules. There are many families in Victoria who live suburbs away from each other who aren't allowed to visit each other. There are people in NSW who are not allowed to go from one area to another," she said.

To assist businesses who have been doing it tough due to the border restrictions, D'Ath unveiled a $70 million support package yesterday, with $30 million going to major tourism attractions.

The remainder will be distributed to small businesses.

There are currently 17 active cases in the state.