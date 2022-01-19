Queensland Records 19,932 New Cases As State Prepares For Quarantine-Free Travel

Queensland has recorded another 19,932 Covid infections and 11 more deaths over the last reporting period.

There are 835 people in hospital with the virus, 52 people in intensive care and 18 people on ventilators.

5,940 of the latest cases were picked up through home rapid antigen tests.

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath revealed that another 400,000 RAT kits had arrived in Queensland for distribution yesterday with half delegated to the health system.

Of the latest 11 deaths, three people were in their 90’s, three people were in their 80’s, one person was in their 70’s, two more were in their 60’s, one person was in their 50’s and another was in their 30’s.

Two people were unvaccinated, seven had received both vaccinations and two people had received their booster shots.

While all 11 had Covid at the time of their death, two people died in residential care and were battling known medical conditions.

Chief Health Officer John Gerrard said hospital numbers will continue to rise and will be a difficult time for “health care workers in Queensland hospitals”.

"The next three weeks or so are going to be a very tough time for Queenslanders,” he said.

The latest numbers come as Queensland Annastacia Palaszczuk announced quarantine-free international travel for fully vaccinated travellers from 1AM Saturday.

Quarantine-free international travel was scheduled to begin once the state hit 90 percent of eligible Queenslanders fully vaccinated which is predicted to happen at some point this week.

