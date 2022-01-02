Queensland Records 3,587 New Covid Cases In 24 Hours

Queensland has recorded 3,587 new Covid cases over the past 24 hours bringing the state to 16,688 active cases.

There are now 112 people in hospital with the virus and five people in intensive care.

According to Chief Health Officer John Gerrard, two out of the five people admitted to ICU are pregnant, one of whom is fully vaccinated.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

"This reminds us that it is critical that pregnant women, or women who are planning to get pregnant, get vaccinated, because the virus is not good for the pregnant mother nor for the unborn child," he said.

"Many people aren't aware that in pregnancy your immunity is slightly suppressed … this means pregnant women are susceptible to a number of different infections, including COVID-19."

The new numbers come from 33,000 tests returned on New Year’s Day.

Treasurer Cameron Dick addressed the state, urging people to carry on with the same Covid precautions we have been adhering to since the beginning of the pandemic including mask wearing and vaccinations.

“As we enter a new year, we are entering a new battle against COVID-19," he said.

"We face the challenge of the virus as it continues to make its way through and across Queensland.

As case numbers continue to climb, the health system continues to feel the strain including hospitals and testing clinics as more staff are forced into isolation.

Around 330 health staff have caught the virus sending 724 more staff into isolation as close contacts.

CHO John Gerrard said despite the increase in numbers, he believes the actual number of cases to be much higher due to public holiday testing.

"It won't be a surprise at all if, in the next couple of days, we see a significant increase in cases as more samples are tested and more people come forward," he said.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.