Queensland Records 3 New Covid Cases & Avoids Lockdown

Queensland has recorded 3 new Covid cases overnight, 1 from overseas in hotel quarantine, 1 linked to the aviation cluster and 1 case acquired interstate.

The person in the aviation cluster was down the southern end of the Gold Coast in Kirra for four days on holidays with his family.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young has urged anyone who has been in Kirra to get tested. There will be an updated list of exposure sites added today.

"He was at the offices from the 20th to the 24th, where we know transmission was occurring in that office environment. So he's clearly linked. Then he went with his family down to the Gold Coast and stayed in Kirra, at the iconic Kirra Beach Resort, for four days and he was infectious during the four days," she said.

As for the NRL Grand Final, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk warned there could still be a lockdown on the cards.

"The head of tourism has been speaking with the NRL. But can I just make it very clear: if the advice is to go into lockdown, we will go into lockdown. So there's no ifs and buts here, people. This is serious. So it's going to depend whether we see any unlinked community transmission over the next 24-48 hours," she said.

In the past 24 hours, there were 19,764 Covid tests recorded.

