Queensland Records 7 New Cases Linked To Indooroopilly Cluster

Queensland has recorded 7 new cases of COVID-19 in the community, with all of those are linked to the Indooroopilly cluster.

Dr Jeannette Young told the media that the positive cases in home quarantine have been found on days 10-12.

There are now 137 cases that have been linked to the Indooroopilly cluster and 158 active cases in the state.

Meantime, anyone who has been in the ACT since August 9 and arrived in Queensland before 5pm on Thursday must immediately quarantine for 14 days.

As for New South Wales, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is hoping to raise concerns about border communities at National Cabinet today, after cases crept closer to Queensland during the week.

