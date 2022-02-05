Queensland Records Highest Number Of Deaths Since Beginning Of Pandemic

Queensland has recorded 8,508 new Covid infections and 21 deaths over the last reporting period marking the highest number of deaths since the pandemic began.

There are currently 790 people in hospital with the virus and 48 people in intensive care units.

According to Chief Health officer John Gerrard, this is a drop from yesterday’s hospitalisation numbers of 732.

"This is a gradual decline in admissions in hospital and this clearly, again, demonstrates that we are past the peak of transmission in the community across most of Queensland," he said.

"We know there'll be a lag as people get discharged as in terms of hospitalisations, and intensive care admissions and deaths. There will be a lag in that but the peak of transmission certainly past."

Of the latest deaths, all were above the age of 60 and seven were residing in aged-care facilities.

Four of the 21 deaths were unvaccinated and two had received their booster vaccinations.

Chief Health Officer, John Gerrard said it is of the utmost importance for the elderly to book in for their booster shots.

"It just stresses me greatly every day to be reporting on all the Queenslanders who are dying without having received the booster," - Dr John Gerrard

"We know that the booster, that third dose of vaccine, is absolutely critical in protecting us, particularly older people, for severe disease, hospitalisation, intensive care, admission and death.

“We do know that 70 per cent of Queenslanders over the age of 70 have received the booster, it's only 30 per cent who have not, and yet 90 per cent of the people who have died in this reporting period were unboosted."

