Queensland Records Its Deadliest Day As Infections Climb

Queensland has recorded its deadliest day since the pandemic started with 24 lives lost to Covid.

“This is a really hard day, particularly of course, for family and loved ones of the individuals,” Health Minister Yvette D’Ath said.

One person in their 50s, two in their 60s, two in their 70s, 11 in their 80s, seven in their 90s and one person over a century.

Of those who died, half were in aged care.

Meantime, cases continue to escalate as the state reported 6,902 new infections on Wednesday, up 1,724 from the previous day.

Included in today's cases are 534 children who have tested positive on PCR results.

“We don’t envisage that this jump overnight is directly related to school yet,” Ms D'Ath said.

However, Chief health officer Dr John Gerrard has warned more cases would appear in schools over the coming weeks.

“There was quite substantial transmission in children between 5 and 17 three weeks ago,” he said.

There are currently 686 people admitted to hospital with the virus, while 44 patients are in ICU.

