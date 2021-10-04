Queensland Records One Local Infection As Crisis Meeting Looms

Despite Queensland reporting only one new locally acquired Covid case since the NRL Grand Final over the weekend in Brisbane, a looming lockdown for south-east Queensland is still on the cards if infections escalate on either side of the border.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles also announced two new overseas acquired cases detected in hotel quarantine on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, the state's emergency specialists, surgeons and doctors are set to meet this week in a special crisis meeting amid fears the state may not be prepared for Delta.

Concerned the state's hospital system will buckle under the pressure of a surge in cases once the borders reopen, epidemiologist Professor Nancy Baxter has issued Queensland with a dire warning.

“At some point Queensland’s luck will run out and end up in a Sydney situation or a Melbourne situation,” she told Today.

“So, they need to get vaccination numbers up” - Prof Nancy Baxter

Despite one of the countries lowest vaccination rates, a crowd of 39,000 NRL fans were allowed into Suncorp Stadium on Sunday to witness the Penrith Panthers take down Sydney South Rabbitohs in a gruelling Grand final game.

But at what cost?

Over the weekend, a dozen new cases were reported in northern NSW and alarmingly for the Gold Coast three of the cases were in the Tweed.

Meantime, the Australian Medical Association have teed up a meeting amid ongoing debate as to whether Queensland is ready to manage an outbreak, let alone a ‘reopening’.

