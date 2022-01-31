Queensland Records Three Covid Deaths As Cases Dip

Queensland cases continue to trend downward as the state reported another three lives lost and 7,462 new infections on Monday.

There are currently 64,226 active cases across the state, with 774 people admitted to hospital with Covid, with 46 of those are in ICU, while those on ventilators has yet to be released.

Of the new infections, 4,613 were reported through positive PCR tests, while 2,849 cases were detected from at-home rapid antigen tests (RATs).

The state's chief health officer Dr John Gerrard confirmed there has been a 15 per cent decrease in hospital admissions across Queensland, with significant numbers dropping on the Gold Coast, Logan, and Cairns.

Hoping the down turn will continue, Dr Gerrard said it was still too early to tell.

"I probably wouldn't read too much into a single day of reduced data. I think we need to look more for a trend in terms of what is happening with this," he said.

Queensland’s vaccination rate now sits at 89.53 per cent now fully vaccinated, while 91.98 per cent have had at least one dose, and 55.17 per cent have their booster shot.

