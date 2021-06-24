Queensland recorded three new, locally acquired cases of Covid-19, all of which were linked to the flight attendant who tested positive in Brisbane over the weekend.

Queensland Health confirmed that all new cases were already in quarantine.

Meanwhile, Queensland Airport Police ordered for 20 passengers to return to Sydney after the new border regulations came into effect.

The state's Deputy Premier, Steven Miles, advised those who wanted to come to the state from Sydney to cancel those plans.

Chief Health Officer, Jeannette Young, advised those that recently travelled interstate to exercise caution.

“Anyone who has been anywhere in New South Wales or the ACT in the last fourteen days, please immediately go online and check that you have not been in an exposure site. If you have been, you need to immediately get yourself tested, isolate yourself and ring 13-HEALTH.” - Jeannette Young

BREAKING: Queensland Records Three New Locally Acquired Covid-19 Cases

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.