Queensland Records Two COVID Cases As Check-in App Malfunctions

Queensland recorded two new COVID cases on Thursday, including one local case.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed the community case is a close contact of the Sunny Bank cluster and were in home isolation.

Meantime there has been check-in chaos across the state with the Queensland COVID contact tracing app displayed an error message, resulting in users unable to check in to businesses and office buildings.

Ironically the error message displayed came complete with a big thumbs-down image: “The QR code entered did not return a registered business location. Please try again.”

Meanwhile, in a bid to drive up vaccine rates, the NRL announced 3000 double passes will be given away to Friday and Saturday’s preliminary finals at Suncorp Stadium to help boost vax rates.

The only catch is you need to get vaccinated on Thursday at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre pop-up clinic in Boondall, or at the new pop-up clinic at the cruise ship terminal at Pinkenba.

Pop-up hubs will also be in action at Suncorp Stadium for the finals as well as the grand final on October 3.

