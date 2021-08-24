Queensland Records Two New Community Cases

Queensland has reported six new cases in 24 hours, two of which are local cases and are currently being investigated.

The cases include one overseas case detected in hotel quarantine, three overseas cases detected on a marine vessel and two truck drivers who are not considered high-risk.

The two truck drivers are not believed to have visited many places while infectious, however, there are a small handful of locations including a service station which will now be considered exposure sites.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced that the current list of exposure sites will be updated as information becomes available.

Queensland's Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said the two new local cases will not affect the state's plan to ease restrictions from this Friday.

Queensland now has only 758 people are in quarantine, 41 active cases with 15,200 vaccinations distributed yesterday.

While this is good news for Queensland, Health Minister Yvette D’Ath asked Queenslanders to register for a vaccination as soon as they become eligible and for anyone exhibiting symptoms to get tested immediately.

This comes as more vaccination vacancies are becoming available across the state and vaccination rates continue to rise, bringing QLD closer to that 80 percent goal.

It has also been revealed that as of yesterday, 82 percent of aged-care workers have now been vaccinated.

Queensland police intercepted 5000 vehicles overnight, 199 were refused entry with 17 of those unvaccinated essential workers.

