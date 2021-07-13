Queensland Records Two New Covid-19 Cases As Trans-Tasman Bubble Takes-Off

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says she's not worried as Queensland records two new local cases of Covid -19.

However, the Premier has warned she will not hesitate to slam the border shut to New South Wales while the Delta variant continues to spread across the state.

Delivering a stern warning at Tuesday's conference Ms Palaszczuk told Queensland residents who are currently down south to come home immediately.

"Queensland is monitoring the situation in Greater Sydney and New South Wales very closely. Think seriously long and hard about what your doing and if you can come home" - Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk

The Queensland government also outlined a further easing of coronavirus restrictions from 6am, Friday 16 July for Brisbane, Townsville, Magnetic Island and Palm Island.

Meanwhile, Queensland have re-entered the Trans-Tasman bubble with quarantine-free travel to New Zealand back on for sunshine state residents.

Queensland's return to the fold means New South Wales is the only remaining exemption from the bubble.

Travellers will still have to meet all immigration and travel requirements including mandated pre-departure testing as an additional safety measure.

