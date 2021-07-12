Queensland Remains Undisturbed By New South Wales Covid Spike

New South Wales is suspected to report more than a hundred Covid cases on Monday July 12, and yet the Queensland borders currently remain open.

As of 11:59pm on Sunday July 11, Victoria slammed shut their borders to all of New South Wales.

Queensland Borders Remains Open To New South Wales:

That same day Queensland reported 8,000 active quarantine notices, 46 active case and one new case.

While New South Wales are facing lockdowns of their own, any travellers from these hotspot areas remain restricted from entering Queensland without an exemption or being a returning resident.

Additionally, anyone coming into Queensland still must complete a travel declaration form.

South East Queensland, Townsville, Magnetic Island and Palm Island can currently have gatherings with up to 30 people, whereas the rest of Queensland can have up to 100.

A reminder if you don’t want to be coping that $206 fine, face masks are still mandatory outdoors!

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has said restrictions are likely to be eased on Friday July 16.

In other news, Northern Territory health authorities have officially revoked the hotspot declarations on Brisbane and Moreton Bay.

