Queensland Road Safety Week Is Fast Approaching

This annual, state-wide program is set to run this year for the official week of Monday, August 26, to Friday, August 30.

While many people think of road crashes as something that happens to someone else, the truth is one in two Queenslanders have either been involved in a road crash or know someone who has.

In 2018, 245 people were killed on Queensland roads and more than 5,606* people were seriously injured.

The QPS is partnering with Department of Transport and Main Roads to promote increased road safety and vigilance throughout the state of Queensland during the week.

By putting road safety first, you can play a part in ensuring Queensland roads are safer for all road users.

The QPS encourages you to look at the event calendar and see how you can get involved in events in your area.

For full details, refer to the StreetSmarts website.

You can also support by using #QRSW2019 and #RoadSafetyF1rst on social media.

Road safety is everyone’s responsibility, every day of the year.

Queensland Road Safety Week is a Queensland Government initiative, delivered in partnership by the Department of Transport and Main Roads and Queensland Police Service.

The Motor Accident Insurance Commission (MAIC), RACQ and the Centre for Accident Research and Road Safety – Queensland (CARRS-Q) are proud supporters.

