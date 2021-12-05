Queensland’s Borders Could Reopen Ahead Of Plan

Queensland's Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will reveal on Monday when the state's borders will reopen for interstate travellers.

The updated projections come as 78.17 per cent of eligible Queenslanders are now fully vaccinated, with the key vaccine milestone set to be achieved later this week.

“We’ll have updated figures tomorrow which will show when we’re expected to hit that 80 per cent (fully vaccinated), so we’ll be very closely watching those numbers over today,” she said on Sunday.

Previous data had flagged Queensland would reach the 80 per cent target by December 17, at which point the state's borders will reopen to vaccinated travellers without the need for quarantine.

Meantime, Queensland's business and tourism sectors are anticipating a bumper summer with an influx of interstate travellers, despite apprehension over the new Covid variant cropping up in New South Wales and Adelaide.

CEO of the Travel and Transport Forum, Mary Osmond told Australia Today vaccinations are what allows us to reopen, but the problems lie in the new Omicron variant.

"Not enough information about whether the current vaccines work in the case of this variant, and that's what I think is giving people on a whole other level a different level of uncertainty." - Mary Osmond

Queensland recorded three new locally acquired cases over the weekend, as well as 10 new cases detected in international and interstate travellers in hotel or home quarantine.

