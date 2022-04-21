Queensland’s Drought Declaration Ends For South-East LGAs

Drought declarations across south-east Queensland have ended following months of rainfall.

It comes despite almost two-thirds of council regions across the state still struggling after five or more years of drought.

Significant rainfall since October 2021 means 11 South East Queensland LGAs are no longer in drought, while almost two-thirds of council regions continue to be impacted by drought.

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries and Minister for Rural Communities Mark Furner said on Thursday that recent rain and flooding events have contributed to improved conditions across the state’s south-east.

“While we acknowledge that some producers have suffered significant damage from the severe rain and flood events, the positive is that natural water courses and stock and irrigation water storages have been replenished, along with excellent pasture growth that will see us through to the next wet season,” Mr Furner said.

The Minister said individual properties could still be considered for drought assistance.

“If a producer is experiencing difficult conditions in an area that is not drought declared, then they could apply for an Individually Droughted Property (IDP) declaration,” he said.

“This gives them the same access to our drought assistance as an area declaration.”

Primary producers in drought-revoked areas are now able to access freight subsidies for restocking and returning from agistment under the old Drought Relief Assistance Scheme (DRAS).

“Other Queensland’s LDCs will meet towards the end of this month to assess seasonal conditions in other drought declared parts of the state."

“Droughts and floods are part of our climate cycle and now is the time to start preparing for future droughts," Mr Furner said.

The areas where drought status has been revoked include:

Bundaberg Regional Council

Cherbourg Aboriginal Shire Council

Fraser Coast Regional Council

Gympie Regional Council

Ipswich City Council

Lockyer Valley Regional Council

Scenic Rim Regional Council

Somerset Regional Council

South Burnett Regional Council

Southern Downs Regional Council

Toowoomba Regional Council.

The drought declaration map can be viewed at longpaddock.qld.gov.au and the prototype drought monitor can be viewed at nacp.org.au/drought_monitor

