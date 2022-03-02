Queensland’s Flood Toll Rises To Nine Amid Emergency Housing Talks

The death toll from the flood crisis across south-east Queensland has tragically risen to nine after a man's body was recovered in Glen Esk.

Police divers locating the 76-year-old in a submerged vehicle, following reports he had been missing since Sunday.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson from the office of Deputy Premier Steven Miles has confirmed an offer to use the Wellcamp quarantine hub for emergency accommodation following last weeks devastating floods has been put forward.

Discussions have been underway with the Toowoomba Regional Council’s Local Disaster Management Group to use the Queensland Regional Accommodation Centre, as an intermediate housing solution for those people who have been impacted by the flash flooding.

The offer comes as thousands of flood-affected residents in Logan have been told they could be cut off for days, with many residents still without power, after the Logan River at Maclean Bridge peaked at 20 metres overnight.

But housing so many people is not straight forward, with more than 50,000 people already on the public housing list before the weekend’s deluge.

Queensland Council of Social Service chief executive Aimee McVeigh admitted the “disaster is just completely laying bare our inability to house Queenslanders”.

“We have nowhere for people to turn,” she said. “There’s no safety net in terms of housing. Where are people going to go? It’s a very difficult question to answer.”

The state's Housing Minister Leeanne Enoch will hold emergency meetings with industry advocates and stakeholders on Wednesday looking at solutions to house those residents who were forced to flee their homes.

