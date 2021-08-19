Queensland's Hard Border Is Set To Get Tougher Today

Queensland's hard border with New South Wales is set to get tougher today, with only the most essential workers allowed to cross.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says the definition of an essential worker with be very narrow.

"This is about safety and as Dr Young said, it only takes one person to cross that border with Delta and all bets are off," she said.

It comes as 100 ADF personnel are deployed to the border checkpoints to re-enforce the police there.

Meanwhile, NSW's Deputy Premier John Barilaro admits a proposal to move the Queensland border further south is not happening.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr