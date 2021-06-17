Queensland's New Border Pass System To Come Into Effect From Saturday

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced on Thursday that anyone travelling to the state from 1AM on June 19 must complete a Queensland Travel Declaration before entering, irrespective of whether they had visited a hotspot.

Those who had been in a state with a recent hotspot will be required to apply for a Queensland Border Pass, which will operate similarly to the ‘traffic light’ system previously implemented in Victoria.

In short, the system was planned to be broken down into three tiers; the green tier will grant entry to the state, the orange tier will require isolation and the red tier will not permit entry to Queensland.

The action was made as a preventative measure following Victoria’s fourth lockdown and the discovery of locally-acquired Covid cases in New South Wales. The Premier said that the declaration system would make the task of contact tracing ‘much easier’.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.