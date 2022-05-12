Queensland’s Sever Weather System Ploughs South As Major Flood Warnings Issued

A series of major flood warnings have been issued for parts of south-east Queensland, as rain continues to pound the sunshine state.

The weather bureau, on Thursday warned of major flooding in south-west of Brisbane, with 14 schools closed in the Lockyer Valley, west of Brisbane following a watch and act alert as floodwaters continue to rise.

The Bureau of Meteorology has also issued several minor and moderate flood warnings along Lockyer Creek, Bremer River, Warrill Creek and the Lower Brisbane River.

While the continuous deluge has prompted a number of interruptions to transport and roads across Queensland.

Sky News Weather Chief Meteorologist Tom Saunders said La Nina was “refusing to weaken”.

“The Pacific Ocean is definitely still in a La Nina phase and that is the reason why we are getting out-of-season rainfall for Tropical Queensland but also for the south-eastern corner we are getting frequent rain events right now,” Mr Saunders said.

“The modelling shows La Nina should weaken, however, the modelling has shown that for the past few months and that hasn’t happened.

“It is likely to weaken as we move into winter but it is not guaranteed,” he warned.

Meanwhile severe thunderstorms are expected to continue beating down on Queensland’s central coast and Whitsundays region, with possible life-threatening flash flooding.

The severe weather system is expected to ease on Friday and into the weekend, when it’s predicted the trough will move offshore.

