Queensland's Tough Border With NSW Begins To Fall

From 1am Saturday, Queenslanders will see the domestic border with NSW lifted as a result of the state nearing the 90% double dose target.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk made the announcement on Thursday, saying the concrete barriers in place are beginning to be removed.

“Now is the time for the barricades to come down and for the police to come home and to continue their normal operational duties on the frontline as they are needed as we face this Omicron wave,” the Premier stated.

“I’ve taken the advice from the Chief Health Officer about the spread of Omicron across the east coast and the Police Commissioner has also spoken to me about operational requirements needed for police and that is why we’ve made this announcement today.

“I want to thank the men and women of the police and emergency services and anyone else who has worked on our borders, they have done a mighty job during the two years of the pandemic." - Queensland Premier

“We know this has been particularly tough on our border communities and we thank them for their patience as we got Queenslanders vaccinated.”

Queensland remains short of their vaccination milestone for fully vaccinated adults, currently sitting at 88.2%.

Dr John Gerrard, the Chief Health Officer, said the restrictions on border movements proved to be successful.

“The border restrictions have served their purpose which is to allow every Queenslander access to the vaccine, they have achieved that,” Dr Gerrard said.

“Every Queenslander has had access to the vaccine, and now the virus, as was always expected, is spreading through Queensland but with a vaccinated population.

“The job has been done and the borders are no longer required.”

The news has been welcomed by various industry leaders, including the tourism sector who are expecting a plethora of international arrivals.

“We will need those visitors back,” Queensland Tourism Council chief executive Daniel Geschwind said on Channel 7.

“We also need the workers back and the international students on a working holiday visas, all of them we need for our industry, especially with such enormous staff shortages.”

