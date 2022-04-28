Queensland Score Big With EPL Giants Coming To Town

English soccer clubs Aston Villa and Leeds United have penciled in a trip to Queensland, in what will be a major boost for sport across the state.

Leeds will participate in the very first Queensland Champions Cup this July, completing matches against Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa and A-League side Brisbane Roar.

The club who comes out on top with the most points will claim the inaugural title.

The mini-tournament kicks off at Gold Coast's Cbus Super Stadium on Thursday July 14th, between Leeds and Brisbane.

The two Premier League sides will then face off at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, before Townsville hosts the Villa-Brisbane match at Queensland Country Bank Stadium.

It's a major coup for Townsville, with the match played months after the Australia Matildas battled the New Zealand Fans in a high-quality friendly.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said it's due reward for the state, which is quickly growing into one of the sporting destinations of Australia.

"Football has a rapidly growing, global following and these matches, featuring some of the world’s best players, will be major draw-cards for Queensland," she said.

"English Premier League’s huge legion of Queensland fans are certain to give a big welcome to Leeds United and Aston Villa when they play in Townsville, the Gold Coast and Brisbane."

"When it comes to major events, we’ve kicked plenty of goals over the years and securing these two EPL sides to play in Queensland is a great win for the state’s tourism industry."

