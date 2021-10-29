Queensland Search For New CHO After Replacement Steps Aside

Queensland are searching for a Chief Health Officer after Jeanette Young's replacement, Dr Krispin Hajkowicz decided against taking the job.

The incoming CHO was set to take over Young's position in November, as the state looks ahead to reopen the tourism, hospitality and business industry.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles said the government will manage, as the hunt continues.

"I'm very confident that with Dr Peter Aitken acting in the role, and the director general moving quickly to find a new recruit for the ongoing role we're not going to miss a beat."

Young is set to be sworn in on as the next Queensland Governor next week, closing the chapter on her role as the state's top doctor.

Dr Hajkowicz was slated to carry on with the state's roadmap planning, with well-qualified experience dealing with past pandemics such as Ebola.

Miles said there are three deputy chief health officers who will help stabilise the state's COVID-19 response until Young's successorceser is found.

"I think what it will do is really justify the decision we made to have multiple deputy chief health officers," he said.

"I understand one of them will step up and act in the role for a period of time while they get back to the applicants that were there when he [Dr Hajkowicz] was selected."

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.