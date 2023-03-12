Queensland Siege Ends After 10-Hour Standoff With Police

A man has been found dead after a 10-hour-long stand-off with police at a home near Townsville.

Queensland police arrived at the Kirwan home in the state’s north at 8pm on Sunday night after reports of shots fired in the area.

Within the hour, police made an emergency declaration, setting up roadblocks and urging residents surrounding the Elphinstone Drive property “to stay inside their properties and lock the doors.”

The man had allegedly fired several shots hitting surrounding houses, a car and responding police vehicles.

Police negotiators were present throughout the night to resolve the situation.

The emergency declaration was revoked at 6.45 am this morning after officers entered the dwelling and found the man dead.

A crime scene has been declared at the property and Queensland police will prepare a report for the Coroner.

No other individuals were physically harmed during the incident.

