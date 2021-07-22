Queensland Slams Border To NSW In A Bid To Reduce The Spread Of Covid-19

Queensland's border to New South Wales will close from 1am Friday, as part of a ramped-up effort to prevent Sydney's Covid-19 outbreak leaking north across the border.

As was the case during much of 2020, a border zone will be re-established and residents living in the zone will be able to come into Queensland for a limited range of reasons, including health care, work, education, essential shopping and if they provide care to vulnerable people.

BREAKING COVID UPDATE: Qld shuts border with NSW

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Queenslanders would be able to travel into the New South Wales border zone for similar reasons, but not to areas south of the zone's boundary.

The border zone takes in the NSW local government areas of Ballina, Bourke, Brewarrina, Broken Hill, Byron, Clarence Valley, Glen Innes Severn, Gwydir, Inverell, Kyogle, Lismore, Moree Plains, Richmond Valley, Tenterfield, Tweed, Unincorporated Far West and Walgett.

Queenslanders who travel to parts of New South Wales outside of the designated border zone will have to complete 14 days of hotel quarantine.

NEW RULES

Mask-wearing rules will be strengthened and extended across 11 South-East Queensland local government areas.

The tightened rules require masks to be worn in all indoor seat, ticketed venues, including stadiums, theatres and cinemas until at least 6am Friday July 30 in the Brisbane, Moreton Bay, Ipswich, Logan City, Redlands, Sunshine Coast, Noosa, Somerset, Lockyer Valley, Scenic Rim and Gold Coast LGAs.

Crowd limits will also be introduced to stadiums with a capacity of 20,000 or more Queensland-wide.

These venues will be required to reduce capacity to 75%, while spectators will be required to wear masks while seated unless they're eating or drinking

Masks will continue to be required to be worn while walking around the venue.

