Queensland State Government Propose Rental Increase Limit

The state government are preparing to sit for another roundtable in Brisbane on Tuesday in a bid to find a solution to the current rental crisis.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced the state government are proposing a limit on rental price increases across the state.

The limit would prevent landlords from increasing rent more than once a year.

The changes would mean Queensland’s new rental laws would match those from other states including Tasmania, New South Wales, South Australia and Victoria.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said today’s roundtable will move allow Queensland renters “a fairer go”.

“Today we’re taking action to give people who are renting a fairer go,” she said.

“Weekly rents are rapidly increasing - sometimes going up $200 or even $400.

“It’s not right. That’s why we’re proposing to limit rent increases to once a year, rather than every six months.”

The roundtable comes as Queensland experiences the highest rental inflation in Australia.

