Queensland Sustains Deadliest Day As Cases Drop

Queensland Covid cases even out as the sunshine state reports its deadliest day of the pandemic so far.

There were 15,112 new infections reported on Monday and sadly seven more Covid-related deaths.

The new cases were reported from 4,575 at-home RATs and 10,547 PCR swabs collected from state-run hubs.

There are currently 86,953 active cases across the state, with 702 people admitted to hospital with Covid, while 47 of those are in ICU, with 15 on ventilators.

The rise in hospitalisations continues to drive upward after the state opened its domestic borders on Saturday as Queensland edges closer to the 90 per cent double vaccination targets.

Meantime, Queensland education minister Grace Grace confirmed on Monday that remote learning is resuming for year 11 and 12s from 31 January, while remaining students will return on 7 February.

"This common measure is to avoid opening schools during the predicted peak of the Queensland Omicron variant and wave and allow more time for children to receive their Covid-19 vaccinations...it is important that students’ education is not impacted."

Furthermore, Ms Grace said there has been a positive response to the “common sense measure” to delay the school year, however it will not be extended and instead will conclude as expected.

"I wish to advise that after some very constructive, helpful and productive meetings with the Queensland teachers union, unions and key stakeholders, I am satisfied that the full curriculum can now be delivered in the condensed semester. That is over the next two terms," she clarified.

"This means that the proposed extra week at the end of the school year will not be required. Can I repeat, it will now not be required, and the year will finish as planned on December 9, 2022."

Ms Grace explained that the delayed start to the school year was aimed at getting more children vaccinated before the peak of Omicron hits.

“We’ve got those additional two weeks to continue to build that up,” she said.

Ms Grace also warned that if schoolteachers did not meet vaccination requirements they would effectively be abdicating from their role.

“If by a certain date they don’t reach the mandate, they will be stood down without pay,” she said.

The Queensland government is working on “a process” to ensure teachers are vaccinated before returning to school.

