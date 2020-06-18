Queensland Theme Parks To Reopen With New Changes

Gold Coast theme parks are set to reopen under a new COVID-safe plan.

Village Roadshow Theme Parks has announced the reopening after months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sea World will be the first to reopen on June 26, followed by Movie World and Wet 'n' Wild on July 15.

Village Roadshow Theme Parks have released a statement on the reopening news:

“At Village Roadshow Theme Parks our number one priority remains the health and safety of our Guests and Team Members and we’re delighted to reopen under an approved industry COVID Safe plan,” their statement reads.

“As part of our reopening plans, guests may notice some changes to their experience and our parks when they return.”

Changes include:

Parks and attractions will be operating at a reduced capacity and will require all guests to download and load their entry tickets onto the Village Roadshow Theme Parks app to assist with contactless entry at theme parks, contact tracing and to encourage virtual queueing on rides.

Some attractions, experiences, shows, meet and greets, food and retail outlets may be modified or temporarily unavailable in order to deliver on COVID Safe commitment to guests, team members and the government.

This is how it will affect the different parks moving forward:

Warner Bros. Movie World

• To encourage physical distancing, the Streets Star Parade will not be showing.

• Seating in theatre and outdoor stadiums will comply with physical distancing and will mean there is a reduction in capacity.

• Temporary removal of some shows. They have additional roaming and roving entertainment.

• Changes to Character meet and greet opportunities and locations to ensure physical distancing.

• Removal of water fountains and printed park maps.

• It is a mandatory requirement that guests download the Village Roadshow Theme Parks app and load their entry tickets..

Sea World Theme Park & Resort

• Seating in theatre and outdoor stadiums will comply with physical distancing and will mean there is a reduction in capacity.

• Some changes to the way they run their Animal Adventures programs and photo opportunities.

• Changes to Character meet and greet opportunities and locations to ensure physical distancing.

• Changes to how guests enter and exit animal exhibits.

• Removal of water fountains and printed park maps.

• It is a mandatory requirement that guests download the Village Roadshow Theme Parks app and load their entry tickets.

• Sea World Resort will require guests dining to make a reservation and provide their contact details at each restaurant.

Wet’n’Wild

• Removal of water fountains and park maps.

• It is a mandatory requirement that guests download the Village Roadshow Theme Parks app and load their entry tickets.

