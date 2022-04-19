Queensland To Attract Kiwi Visitors With New Tourism Campaign

The Queensland State Government has launched three new tourism campaigns in an attempt to attract New Zealanders to our shores over the winter months.

Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said the State Government have paired up with overseas travel partners including Air New Zealand to create the ideal holiday for New Zealanders.

“We’re putting together an itinerary of warm Queensland holiday getaways to entice Kiwis out of the cold and across the ditch,” he said.

“New Zealand’s winter daytime temperatures usually struggle to reach double digits, so we know there’s pent-up Kiwi demand for a relaxing spot in the Queensland sun.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

“The Queensland Government, through Tourism and Events Queensland, has partnered with Ignite Travel and Air New Zealand to deliver irresistible deals on flights and holidays for Queensland winter getaways.”

The My Queensland campaign officially launched in New Zealand yesterday, shining a spotlight on Queensland’s rainforests, beaches, cities and events.

Rachel Hancock from Destination Gold Coast said winter is the ideal time for kiwis to visit Australia’s sunshine state with higher numbers of kiwis reported across the winter months.

“One per cent of all Kiwis live in our region and we know an annual Gold Coast holiday is a tradition for Kiwi families who will now be able to flee winter for Australia’s favourite playground,” she said.

The campaign has been rolled out across billboards, buses, social media and newspapers.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.