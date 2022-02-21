Queensland To Enforce New Speed Limits On E-Scooter Riders

Queensland will be enforcing a speed limit on e-scooters on footpaths following reports from pedestrians that they feel unsafe.

The speed limit for e-scooters on footpaths will be halved to 12km per hour following multiple complaints from pedestrians about dangerous speeds.

People with disabilities have complained that e-scooters are proving to be a hazard both when driving past a high-speeds and when abandoned on footpaths.

Currently, e-scooters have a built-in speed limitation of 25km per hour, which the state government plans to drop to 12km per hour.

E-scooters are classified as mobility scooters in Queensland which means they have full permission to utilise both the road with a speed limit of 50km per hour and footpaths.

This means, e-scooter riders can be fined when driving on roads and must adhere to the same road rules as other drivers.

These same rules do not apply when a rider is driving on the footpath.

According to Transport Minister Mark Bailey, there are many issues that need to be discussed surrounding how these new speed limits will be enforced and what the penalty will be for going over these limits.

"There are a few of those complex issues around 'is it a vehicle, is it not a vehicle,' and what implication that has for enforcement, that we're working with police and stakeholders on," he said.

There are also questions surrounding the impact lowering the speed limit will have on congestion, which the government hopes will be remedied by permitting e-scooter riders to use bike lanes.

A date for these proposed changes and a way to enforce the new laws is yet to be decided.

