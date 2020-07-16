Queensland To Host More AFL Teams & Bids For Sunshine State Grand Final

Queensland AFL fans could soon be seeing their favourite teams right on their doorstep.

The AFL has announced that eight of ten Victorian clubs will be based in Queensland for the remainder of the season due to the escalating coronavirus pandemic.

Collingwood & Geelong and Hawthorn & Carlton will substitute in Perth for short-term periods.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan is looking to book accomodation for hundreds of players & officials at Queensland hotels for two months.

The QLD Premier has also shown her interest in the Sunshine State hosting the AFL Grand Final.

The Sydney Swans and GWS Giants are expected to stay in New South Wales unless the state's coronavirus outbreak rises.

