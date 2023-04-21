Queensland To Introduce Three Strike Law For First Time Drug Offenders

Queensland are set to introduce a three-strike policy for illicit drug consumption under proposed law reform.

Under the new law, Queensland Police will need to issue a warning to anyone caught possessing illicit substances for the first time.

The warning applies to all drugs including ice and heroin.

If the person is caught a second and third time, police are obligated to provide the person with an opportunity to participate in mandatory drug diversion program.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

According to Queensland Health Minister Yvette D’Ath, the three-strike law enables the government to take a health-conscious approach to drug consumption, offering offenders a chance at rehabilitation.

“Without these reforms, many people who come into contact with the criminal justice system for low-level drug offences may not receive the timely support they need,” she said.

The changes will leave NSW as the only Australian state that does not offer cautions for small-quantity drug possession.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. The Briefing serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.