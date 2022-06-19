Queensland Treasurer Announces Boost To State’s Rail Network In Multi-Billion Dollar Investment

The Queensland government has announced a $3.5 billion investment into the state’s rail network as part of the 2022-2023 State Budget.

Treasurer Cameron Dick made the announcement on Sunday in the lead-up to the State Budget on Tuesday, which he said will deliver more jobs for Queenslanders as well as better services and the protection of livestock.

“Our Budget is so fairly focused, fairly and squarely on creating more jobs for Queenslanders. As we build a stronger economy, we need to ensure that people can get around our community,” Mr Dick said.

“That’s why in this Budget we’ll be investing $3.5 billion into enhancing and improving Queensland’s Rail Network.

“That will include $924 million which will be committed and invested in the Gold Coast light rail stage three, $876 million to the duplication of the rail line between Kuraby and Beenleigh, $489 million towards the Nambour-Beerburrum rail upgrade, and $107 million to build three new railway stations on the Gold Coast," he boasted.

“These investments will create more than 5000 jobs for Queenslanders over the life of the projects and that’s why capital investment, investment in our infrastructure, is so important.”

While, the minister for Transport and Main Roads, Mark Bailey, said the investment into public transport was paramount due to the increasing population growth.

“This rail revolution will be a really important part of moving people about more efficiently and more effectively in this Budget as well,” he said.

“Another feature that’s in this Budget is funding for the automatic train control. This is the system that allows us to run automatic doors on platforms so that people are physically unable to fall on the tracks.

“This is state-of-the-art underground rail technology. (It’s) great to see that in the Budget as well,” Mr Bailey said.

