Queenslanders Advised Preparation Is Key Ahead Of La Nina

Preparing for another summer of rain and floods is key for Queenslanders following the Bureau of Meteorology’s declaration of a third La Nina.

Already lingered with mud and mould and waterways higher than before La Nina’s previous events, environmental historian and lecturer Dr Margaret Cook said residents need to fight their “flood fatigue” and prepare for potential flooding.

"We've got flood fatigue. We are all a bit over these floods and rain,” Cook told the ABC.

"We've got lots of warning so let's think about what's important to us and maybe start making some plans.

"Have our valuables ready to go, our pets at the ready and know where we can go when the rains do set in."

Outlooks from the Bureau of Meteorology suggest the effects of La Nina will be at its strongest between October and December 2022 and will subside in early to mid-summer.

