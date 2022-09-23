Queenslanders Given Green Light To Rent Out Granny Flats

Queenslanders will now be allowed to rent out granny flats following changes made to planning laws by the Palaszczuk government.

The changes will generate thousands of housing options across the state as a potential remedy to the housing crisis.

According to current planning regulations, homeowners are unable to rent out granny flats as a secondary residence on a property without an arduous development approval.

The push for new planning regulations comes from stakeholders attending the pre-housing summit last week.

It also follows reports provided by the Courier Mail asking for a long-term solution to the housing crisis.

According to Deputy Premier and Planning Minister Steven Miles, the new amendments will provide thousands of people with homes.

“Many homeowners have granny flats that they’ve built or converted for family members or teenagers who have since moved out,” he said.

“Right now, homeowners can’t rent secondary dwellings, such as granny flats, to anyone other than their immediate family.

“At the same time, some Queenslanders are sleeping in their cars or in tents.

“It just makes sense to allow existing accommodation to be occupied by someone other than a relative to provide more affordable accommodation for Queenslanders.”

