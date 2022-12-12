Queenslanders In Line For Additional Fee-Free TAFES

Free TAFE and vocational education places will be offered to Queenslanders next year, in a bid to tackle the skilled worker shortage across the state.

The federal government continues to roll out its plan for extra TAFE spots, thanks to a 12-month agreement by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

More than $200 million will be injected into the skills and training sector, helping support over 37,000 fee-free TAFE and VET openings in 2023.

"Providing the skills and training for Queenslanders not only enriches the lives and employment prospects of students, but also fuels the state’s economy through a highly trained workforce," Premier Palaszczuk said.

"Fee-Free TAFE is making sure employers have access to the skilled workforce they need and that Queenslanders have the skills they need to take up the opportunities that are there for those good jobs."

The worker shortage has reached crisis level, with a gaping need for skill commitments within the sector.

A breakdown of the opportunities, there's an estimated 6,900 places in the manufacturing sector, 10,300 in the care sector, 12,000 designated to the tech and digital industry, 1,600 in hospitality and tourism, 5,300 openings for the construction force and 900 places in agriculture.

Minister for Skills and Training, Brendan O'Connor said the fee-free training is a plan to bolster the struggling workforce.

"This agreement with Queensland is about securing a more robust economy and tackling one of our greatest economic challenges in decades, the lack of skilled workers," he said.

"Whether it’s in care sector, agriculture, hospitality and tourism, construction, technology, or a need for sovereign capability in manufacturing, we need to deliver these skills at a time of acute skills shortages.

"These Fee-Free training places will provide Queenslanders with opportunities to train for the jobs in demand now and in the future as well as delivering to business the skilled workers they need."

